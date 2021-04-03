EtherGem (EGEM) Hits Market Cap of $608,306.49

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $608,306.49 and approximately $3,677.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

