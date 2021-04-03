ETHplode (ETHPLO) Hits Market Cap of $71,891.68

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 35.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ETHplode has a market cap of $71,891.68 and $88.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ETHplode

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,877,094 coins and its circulating supply is 43,862,993 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

