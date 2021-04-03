ETNA Network Trading 9.7% Higher This Week (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $862,452.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00076107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00326570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00776758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00090472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016439 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

ETNA Network Coin Trading

