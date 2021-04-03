Evedo Price Hits $0.78 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Evedo has a market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Evedo has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00678502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027394 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

