EvenCoin Market Cap Achieves $123,363.35 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $123,363.35 and $136,029.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068236 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003081 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

