Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eventbrite by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 52,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $23.15 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

