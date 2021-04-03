EventChain Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $736,370.12 and approximately $17,427.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00051938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00677439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00069683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027337 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.