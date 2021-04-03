Everest Achieves Market Cap of $151.10 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002249 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $151.10 million and $2.63 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everest has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00073769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.00327016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.00 or 0.00785195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00090168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027136 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016252 BTC.

About Everest

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

