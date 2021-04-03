Everex (EVX) Price Hits $1.10 on Top Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Everex has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everex coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $24.87 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

