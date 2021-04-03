Everex Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Everex has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

