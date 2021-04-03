Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0382

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 54.2% against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $381.50 million and approximately $92.17 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00291792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.14 or 0.00764332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015293 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,042,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,996,683,466 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

