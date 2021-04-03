Everipedia Reaches Market Cap of $361.87 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $361.87 million and approximately $50.89 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00076292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00327160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00778977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00090419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016667 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,056,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,996,672,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

