Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $42,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

ES stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

