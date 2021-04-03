Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $29.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $33.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.89 billion to $33.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Exelon by 18.5% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. Exelon has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

