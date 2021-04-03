EXMO Coin (EXM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.09 Million

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 224.9% against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00679108 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028227 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

