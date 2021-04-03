EXMO Coin Trading Up 188.4% Over Last Week (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One EXMO Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 188.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00052276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.81 or 0.00674522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00027707 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 tokens. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

