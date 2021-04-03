EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Tops $0.0376 on Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 129.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $237,046.08 and approximately $32,718.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 708.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.14 or 0.00671650 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.