Exosis Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Exosis has a market cap of $36,637.64 and approximately $109.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.44 or 0.03510183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00350006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $566.27 or 0.00955431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.72 or 0.00438213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00379790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.91 or 0.00286675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024533 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

