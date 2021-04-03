Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Extended Stay America worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAY. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

STAY opened at $19.71 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

