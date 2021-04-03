Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,752 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

