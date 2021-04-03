Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.66. 17,615,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. The company has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.38 and its 200-day moving average is $270.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.