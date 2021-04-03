Faceter Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,820.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 90.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $936,732.33 and approximately $10,820.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 151.4% against the US dollar. One Faceter token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.48 or 0.00682273 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028230 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

