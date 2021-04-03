FairCoin Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. FairCoin has a market cap of $4.59 million and $28,810.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002387 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 74.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005429 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00100307 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

