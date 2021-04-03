FansTime Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $991,843.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.89 or 0.00677634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027447 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.