FantasyGold (FGC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One FantasyGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $243,989.46 and approximately $7.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00076130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.00327891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00776953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00090143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027499 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016747 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.