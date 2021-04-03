FantasyGold One Day Volume Reaches $9.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $250,463.50 and approximately $9.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00074602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00290850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.00757850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015346 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

