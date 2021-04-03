Fantom Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $71.22 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00052811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00673402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00027895 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

FTM is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

