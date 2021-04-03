Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

FTCH opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The company had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 5,393.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 49,944 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $11,600,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $289,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

