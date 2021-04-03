Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0355 on Top Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $8.40 million and $35,644.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011746 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000123 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

