Feathercoin Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $79,203.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012367 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000157 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.