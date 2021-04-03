Fei Protocol (FEI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.50 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $6.50 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00301820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00746562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027054 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,469,646 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

