Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Tops $47.63 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $497.18 million and $47.63 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00020167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.49 or 0.00670974 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00069242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00028041 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

