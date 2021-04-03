Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.76% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOR. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 507.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,552 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 27,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 45,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCOR stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04.

