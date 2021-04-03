Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

