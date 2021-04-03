Field & Main Bank Sells 141 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,169.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.