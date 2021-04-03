Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

