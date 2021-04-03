Filecoin (FIL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.15 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.27 billion and $5.15 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $191.44 or 0.00329929 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00076513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.48 or 0.00783254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00091063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016539 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 64,081,569 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

