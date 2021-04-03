Filecoin Price Tops $173.77 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $173.77 or 0.00291069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and $6.73 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00074981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.99 or 0.00793969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00028843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014757 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 63,830,737 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

