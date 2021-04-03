FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.90 million and approximately $25.06 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001300 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002683 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 750,518,417 coins and its circulating supply is 227,853,987 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

