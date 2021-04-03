Fire Lotto Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $178,281.79 and $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

