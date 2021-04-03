FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,749 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 148,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FEYE. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.