Firo (FIRO) Market Cap Hits $100.46 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Firo has a market cap of $100.46 million and $5.78 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $8.58 or 0.00014661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,494.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,075.75 or 0.03548599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.06 or 0.00347148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.60 or 0.00942995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.79 or 0.00442412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.64 or 0.00378899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00293055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00023962 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,714,341 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

