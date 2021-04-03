First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,424 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of First Busey worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.