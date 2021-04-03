First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

FCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE FCF opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

