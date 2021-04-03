First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

FCCO opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 671.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 213,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

