First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce $160.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.50 million and the highest is $161.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $149.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $617.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.50 million to $628.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $607.65 million, with estimates ranging from $600.30 million to $615.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 264,844 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

