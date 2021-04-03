First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INBK stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $348.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

