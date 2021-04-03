FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $158.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

