FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$165.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService stock opened at C$191.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$98.92 and a twelve month high of C$198.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$179.01.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.1500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,261,000.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.