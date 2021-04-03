Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210,003 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV opened at $122.17 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

